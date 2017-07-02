Passenger Train Derails Near Steilacoom Sunday

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday, West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a train derailment at Chambers Bay.

An Amtrak Cascade Train, four cars derailed at Bridge 13 in Steilacoom at Chambers Bay Marina and Dry Storage. There were 15 cars total and the first four derailed.

There were no significant injuries or fire during the incident.

215 passengers are being moved via Pierce Transit buses and are being taken to the Tacoma Amtrak station.

Firefighters prepared for a fuel spill, which can happen during incidents such as this, but there has been no spill or leaks. West Pierce’s fire boat, Endeavor, along with boats from surrounding agencies, are setting up booms as a precaution.

The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation. Amtrak Media Relations can be reached at 1-800-562-1904.

