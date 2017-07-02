Overnight closure of eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5

Drivers who use the eastbound State Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma will need to use an alternate route or follow a signed detour during overnight hours after the July 4 holiday.

Contractor crews building direct connect HOV lanes are closing the ramp to build bridge deck form work on a new northbound I-5 bridge.

Closure details:

Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. each night to 4 a.m. each following morning.

Friday, July 7

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. and will reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday, July 8

During the overnight closures, drivers will be detoured using southbound I-5 and the South 56th Street interchange.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.