July 4th Freedom Fair & Air Show has wide appeal

The Freedom Fair and Air Show is set to kick off on July 4th with a complete schedule of activities. The event, now in its 39th year, is held along a two mile stretch of the Ruston Way waterfront in Tacoma, Washington.

If you’re into music, then the Freedom Fair and Air Show will not disappoint. The event consists of five stages with musicians playing everything from alternative to gospel with over 30 genres of music. Make sure to stop by Camp Patriot between 8:00 PM -10:00 PM to watch the ARMED FORCES ICON show, a vocal competition where 10 active military and military veterans will compete against each other in a singing competition complete with a panel of judges. Camp Patriot is located next to the Lobster Shop restaurant.

The Monster Energy Drink BMX bike show will make its first appearance at the event with the national traveling team doing tricks at three shows during the day. Performances are scheduled for 12:00 PM, 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM. The event set for the Duke’s Chowder House parking lot will have the Duke’s Kids Stage serving as the back drop. More family friendly activities are on site with two kid’s parks consisting of inflatables, face painting and all things kids.

Recently named to the TOP 20 list of air shows in the country by USA Today, the air show consists of multiple acts encompassing speed and aerial acrobatics. The entire show takes place directly over Commencement Bay and is one of the few shows in the country that is staged over water. The Air Show will be held from 1:30-3:30 PM with the Les Davis Pier serving as the location of the air box.

Car enthusiasts should make sure to stop by the car show that will be held in the Lobster shop parking lot. See everything from tricked out Corvettes to hot rods. Perfect for the car enthusiast. The car show will take place from 10:00 AM -4:00 PM.

If meeting members of the community, good food, and interesting wares sounds appealing, the Freedom Fair offers a significant number of vendor booths. Visit local non-profiteers that are supporting their cause or shop for beautiful locally crafted items. With over 50 food vendors offering a variety of cuisine, you’re sure to have some options when it comes to taking a lunch break as well.

For those that don’t want to fight the traffic or deal with parking, then opt to take the bus. This year the bus system will drop passengers at both ends of the Freedom Fair which is conducive to the new layout of the event with the center of the event now being the Les Davis Pier. Visit www.FreedomFair.com for a complete schedule of event activities and transportation routes.