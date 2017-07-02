Bates: Have a blast on 4th of July

The college will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 to celebrate the Independence Day holiday. Please note that while the college is open to the public on Monday, July 3, there will be no classes held. According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), July 3 is a non-instructional day.

If you plan to enjoy Tacoma’s Freedom Fair , information about transportation to and from the fair is below.

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

Park for FREE and travel to Tacoma’s Freedom Fair with Pierce Transit

Bus transportation provided from Tacoma Community College at 19th & Mildred

Bus transportation provided from the Tacoma Dome Station at 610 Puyallup Avenue

Service every 30 minutes from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Transportation resumes after the fireworks show

Click here to pre-purchase bus tickets.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.