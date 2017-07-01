Stay safe and legal this Fourth of July

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents to celebrate safely – fireworks can be dangerous. Avoid serious injury by exercising caution when discharging fireworks.

Also, the combination of fireworks and the forecasted dry weather can cause a fire hazard. Visit www.piercecountywa.org/celebratejuly4safely for information on how to celebrate the 4th of July safely.

Pierce County residents can stay safe and play a significant role in reducing accidental fires by following a few simple tips:

Be Prepared before you light fireworks

Only use fireworks purchased from state licensed fireworks stands—illegal fireworks are subject to immediate confiscation and possible criminal charges

Store fireworks out of children’s reach

Keep pets safe indoors

Always keep water handy

Be Safe when lighting fireworks

Only adults should light fireworks

Only use fireworks outdoors

Do not throw fireworks or hold in your hand

Protect your eyes

Light one firework at a time and move away quickly—never relight a “dud”

Be Responsible… after you finish

Soak used fireworks in water

Be considerate and clean up used fireworks

Remember firework debris belong in the trash, NOT the recycle bin

Keep matches and lighters away from children

Be Responsible after you finish

Soak used fireworks in water

Be considerate and clean up used fireworks

Remember firework debris belong in the trash, NOT the recycle bin

Keep matches and lighters away from children

Fireworks are banned in the following jurisdictions: Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and the cities of Fircrest, Ruston, Steilacoom and Tacoma. Additionally, fireworks are banned in all city, county and state parks. Contact your local fire department for other restrictions in your area. This is a list of legal fireworks, and firework restrictions and bans in Pierce County.