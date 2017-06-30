What you need to know about fireworks in Lakewood

Independence Day is right around the corner, which means some residents will be using fireworks to celebrate the holiday.

According to the Lakewood Municipal Code, fireworks are allowed between 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., on July 3-5.

In Washington State it is unlawful to sell fireworks to any person under 16 years of age. It is the responsibility of any seller of fireworks to obtain and/or require proof of age of any consumer at time of purchase.

Allowed fireworks include:

dipped sticks and sparklers

ground and hand-held sparkling devices

cylindrical or cone fountains

wheels

ground spinners

filter sparklers

smoke devices

helicopters

Roman candles

mines or shells

illuminating torches

These are not permitted:

fireworks

sky rockets

bottle rockets

M-80’s, M-100’s or larger cherry bombs

tennis ball bombs

pipe bombs

tampered, altered or homemade fireworks.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office has a detailed list – with pictures – of what’s allowed and what’s prohibited.

Lakewood and West Pierce Fire & Rescue want the community to celebrate safely. Each year thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks – fires, devastating burns, other injuries, and even death.

The best way to protect your family is not to use any fireworks at home – period. Attend a public fireworks display and leave the lighting to the professionals. Here’s information about nearby shows on July 4:

Independence Day can raise questions and concerns when it comes to safety. Here are some resources should you need to call someone for assistance.

If there is a code enforcement issue or concern related to fireworks, such as tall grass or improper sales, please contact West Pierce Fire & Rescue 253-564-1623.

To report the use of illegal fireworks or discharging fireworks outside of the designated dates or times, please contact South Sound 911’s non-emergency dispatch line at 253-798-4721.

Adult supervision around fireworks is important. Only adults should light fireworks and handle matches and lighters. Set family boundaries and talk with children about celebrating safely. Use care in selecting the area for discharge of fireworks, and the type of fireworks appropriate for that area. Weather conditions make grasses and vegetation dry and vulnerable to fire.

BE PREPARED – Before you light fireworks

Use legal fireworks, available at licensed stands within the District Store fireworks out of children’s reach

Keep pets safe indoors

Always keep water nearby

BE SAFE – When lighting fireworks

Only adults should light fireworks

Only use outdoors

Do not throw fireworks or hold in your hand

Protect your eyes

Light one firework at a time and move away quickly

Never relight a “dud”

BE RESPONSIBLE – After you finish