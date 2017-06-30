What you need to know about fireworks in Lakewood

Independence Day is right around the corner, which means some residents will be using fireworks to celebrate the holiday.
According to the Lakewood Municipal Code, fireworks are allowed between 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., on July 3-5.
In Washington State it is unlawful to sell fireworks to any person under 16 years of age. It is the responsibility of any seller of fireworks to obtain and/or require proof of age of any consumer at time of purchase.
Allowed fireworks include:
- dipped sticks and sparklers
- ground and hand-held sparkling devices
- cylindrical or cone fountains
- wheels
- ground spinners
- filter sparklers
- smoke devices
- helicopters
- Roman candles
- mines or shells
- illuminating torches
These are not permitted:
- fireworks
- sky rockets
- bottle rockets
- M-80’s, M-100’s or larger cherry bombs
- tennis ball bombs
- pipe bombs
- tampered, altered or homemade fireworks.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office has a detailed list – with pictures – of what’s allowed and what’s prohibited.
Lakewood and West Pierce Fire & Rescue want the community to celebrate safely. Each year thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks – fires, devastating burns, other injuries, and even death.
The best way to protect your family is not to use any fireworks at home – period. Attend a public fireworks display and leave the lighting to the professionals. Here’s information about nearby shows on July 4:
- JBLM Freedom Fest at Cowan and Memorial Stadiums: all day event July 3 (for military members and family); July 4 open to public, fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Steilacoom’s Grand Old Fourth of July on Lafayette Street, Downtown – dusk
- Tacoma’s Freedom Fair at the Ruston Way Waterfront – 10:10 pm
Independence Day can raise questions and concerns when it comes to safety. Here are some resources should you need to call someone for assistance.
If there is a code enforcement issue or concern related to fireworks, such as tall grass or improper sales, please contact West Pierce Fire & Rescue 253-564-1623.
To report the use of illegal fireworks or discharging fireworks outside of the designated dates or times, please contact South Sound 911’s non-emergency dispatch line at 253-798-4721.
Adult supervision around fireworks is important. Only adults should light fireworks and handle matches and lighters. Set family boundaries and talk with children about celebrating safely. Use care in selecting the area for discharge of fireworks, and the type of fireworks appropriate for that area. Weather conditions make grasses and vegetation dry and vulnerable to fire.
BE PREPARED – Before you light fireworks
- Use legal fireworks, available at licensed stands within the District Store fireworks out of children’s reach
- Keep pets safe indoors
- Always keep water nearby
BE SAFE – When lighting fireworks
- Only adults should light fireworks
- Only use outdoors
- Do not throw fireworks or hold in your hand
- Protect your eyes
- Light one firework at a time and move away quickly
- Never relight a “dud”
BE RESPONSIBLE – After you finish
- Soak used fireworks in water
- Be considerate – clean up used fireworks
- Keep matches and lighters away from children
Comments
C. Touchette says
“Mines” are legal? Also, the loud Booms should not be allowed… Don’t set off fireworks in a direction where the debris would fall on a neighboring home. Check with neighbors in case something accidentally landed on their house or in their yard.
Neighbors, especially neighbors who don’t set off fireworks, should NOT have to clean up your messes!!!