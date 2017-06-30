Visitors Hunt History in Steilacoom

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Museum Association

Right in time with the beginning of the summer vacations, the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA) offers a new visitor activity for people of all ages: a History Hunt. Starting on Saturday, July 1, the fun quiz encompassing Steilacoom and pioneer history will last all through the summer.

The History Hunt has three different levels of difficulty. The first level is for families with kids up to 4th grade to work together. Level 2 encourages teenagers as well as adults to roam the museum grounds and take a short walk through downtown Steilacoom. Anybody who is looking for more of a challenge will find this in level 3. “Historians” will face more difficult questions, and they will also undertake a longer walk to a greater number of historical places around town.

Every participant with a completed questionnaire will be rewarded with a Certificate of Achievement and a prize from the museum’s History Hunt Treasure Trove. Every participant who also fills in a raffle ticket will be included in the Annual History Hunt Raffle. The winner will be randomly drawn at the end of the summer.

The project came up during the annual Board Retreat in January and was realized by SHMA trustee Susanne Bacon in co-operation with former SHMA president Marianne Bull and the Education Committee. “We hope to get more people to visit our museum and to discover how much fun history can be,” Susanne says. “Participation is free.”

If you would like to try the quiz, just come on over to the museum, get the questionnaire of your choice, and simply start off! If a question is too puzzling, don’t hesitate to ask a docent for help. The History Hunt is all about fun, after all.

Visit us at 1801 Rainier St., Steilacoom, WA 98388 on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 pm, and Wednesdays during the Farmers Market from 2-5 pm. More information can be found at www.steilacoomhistorical.org or on Facebook.