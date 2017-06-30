SummerFEST: One week to go

Spend your Saturday, July 8 in our beautiful 350-acre Fort Steilacoom Park. This family-friendly, FREE festival is a great chance to get outdoors, enjoy the summer weather and participate in a wide array of events.

The morning kicks off with our annual Lakewood SummerFEST Triathlon, which begins at American Lake Park and sends athletes through the city via bike until they reach Fort Steilacoom where they’ll throw on their running shoes and traverse the trails to the finish line. Check out the stories of some of our previous participants. Register here.

For those a looking to expend a little less energy, there is a 5k and 10k race, as well as a 1 mile Kids’ run. Learn about those events here.

Running not your speed? Don’t worry there’s plenty to do for those who just want to relax.

We’ll have live music from Spike and the Impalers, Tacocat and Kuinka, children’s arts and crafts, vendor booths, food trucks, trapeze shows, extreme trampoline performances, car show, International Festival and if you stick around for the evening hours fire dancers will perform at dusk. The night concludes with a movie in the park. But before you curl up on your blanket in the grass, check out the pet parade happening at 8 p.m.

Are you a car enthusiast? Then you won’t want to miss our annual car show, as well as a chance to meet BMW PRO3 Driver Lance Richert who will be there with his PRO3 car – no. 35 – signing autographs.

Richert has raced BMWs since 1999 after years of lapping days with the Puget Sound BMW Club. His PRO3 car is one of the first four BMW E30s that raced in the first PRO3 season after it was converted from ITS specs.

By day Richert does residential architectural design, but on the course he is a force to be reckoned with. He held the lap record for PRO3 twice at Pacific Raceways.

So what is PRO3? It is the largest and arguably the most competitive race group in the PNW. It’s a spec racing class for BMW E30s which has an intent to create a restrictive formula for BMW cars that focuses on driver ability instead of design/preparation of the car. Typically 30 or more PRO3 cars compete in the International Conference of Race Car Clubs each year.

Come meet Richert and learn more about PRO3 racing at SummerFEST July 8!

See the full list of events here.