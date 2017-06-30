Steilacoom Town Administrator June 30 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 18, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – July 10, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – July 26, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – July 6, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Fireworks:

Possession and/or use of fireworks is illegal within the Town limits subject to fines up to $250 and $500 respectively. Please be aware of the provisions and inform any family members, guests, or others of this regulation.

Citizens of the Year:

Each year the Citizen of the Year Award is presented to a Town resident who has provided extraordinary service to the Steilacoom community. This year the award is presented to the dynamic team of Harley and Sheila Moberg.

Harley and Sheila have been the heart, soul and driving force behind the success of the Steilacoom Kiwanis Club where both have played major roles with the club’s Winter Wine Fest Dinner and Auction. Their leadership and total commitment to this event have resulted in funding for many local community events, numerous monetary grants to the schools, and local scholarships. Our military have benefited from their regular volunteerism with the USO and their stewardship of the “Fishing with America’s Warriors” event.

Congratulations to Harley and Sheila for this award. Thank you for enriching our schools and community with your selfless service.

Boat Float:

The boar float and ramp will be closed starting July 5, 2017 for approximately 2 weeks for maintenance.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2017 Farmers’ Market season started this week and will continue every Wednesday from 3 PM to 7 PM in downtown.

Fine Art Exhibit:

Watercolor and Multimedia works by local Artist, Werner Dillenburger, are on display from July 5th to August 31, 2017 at the Steilacoom Community Center Art Gallery. Werner is a member of Pacific Gallery Artists. Show Hours: Mon — Thurs 9 AM – 4:30 PM; Friday 9 AM – 7:30 PM (closed weekends and holidays).; Address: 2301 Worthington St., Steilacoom, WA.

Summer Concerts:

The 2017 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series’ artist for July 5 is Joey Jewel and the Swinging Orchestra. Concerts or conducted in Pioneer Park at 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom, Washington and start at 6; 30 PM.

Parks and Recreation:

Please enjoy the Town’s park system but remember that animals must be on leash at all times; the owner is responsible for cleaning up after their pets;, and no camping, alcoholic beverages, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed at any time in any Steilacoom park.

Summer Youth Programs:

Steilacoom Summer Day Camp!

Grades K-6

Monday-Friday

6 AM – 6 PM

Located at Cherrydale Primary School

$170/week

Discounts

10% siblings

20% military

20% free/reduced lunch

35% TOS/SHS District employee discount

Spaces are limited. For details, call 253-581-1076

Pet Waste and Leash Law:

Please pick up after your pets and dispose of the waste appropriately. Additionally, all animals if not on your property must be on a leash or under physical control. Animals are not allowed on school property.

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Emphasis Patrols:

Public Safety officers and the Chief will be conducting emphasis patrols on arterials throughout Town for the next month. Additionally, stop sign and distracted driving (use of cell phones) will be receiving additional attention.

Public Works:

General:

All of the crews assisted with preparing for the 4th of July festivities.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed our annual cleaning of the boat launch and ramp; Pierce County completed street-striping throughout Town; and vegetation control on rights-of-way.

1st Street Project Public Meeting:

A public meeting has been scheduled for July 13 from 6 PM to 7:30 PM at Town Hall to discuss the 1st Street project.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew completed a planned power outage on Stevens Street to repair a transformer; installed one (1) temporary and one (1) permanent power service at Saltars Point Estates; completed wayside horn testing and monthly load readings on the electrical feeders; and preformed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspected Roe Street infrastructure and provided pump list items for the contractor to complete; inspected a side-sewer replacement in the 1900 block of Lafayette Street and a new side-sewer service in Saltars Point Estates;:and performed other system maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew focused on mowing, preparing for and recovering from the Farmers’ Market; repairing sprinkler systems; and performing other buildings and grounds maintenance.