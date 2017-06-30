JBLM to host two day July 4th “Freedom Fest” Celebration Monday and Tuesday

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – This year’s “Freedom Fest” celebration is scheduled for two days; Monday for Department of Defense identification card holders and their guests and Tuesday for DoD members and the general public.

Monday’s events begin at 10 a.m. with the Classy Chassis Car Show. The “Freedom Fest” carnival opens at noon and continues through 7 p.m. Activities include roving entertainers, a hot dog eating contest, and a watermelon seed-spitting contest. There will also be on-stage entertainment featuring the all-female AC/DC tribute band Hell’s Belles.

Members of the general public are invited to attend Tuesday’s July 4th “Freedom Fest” celebration activities from 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. at Cowan and Memorial Stadiums on JBLM Lewis-Main. Admission is free and visitors should bring photo ID and vehicles must enter the base via Interstate 5, exit 119 (see details, below).

All-day attractions include a midway with carnival rides, “fair food” and other concessions, “Kids World” activities, jugglers, stilt-walkers and other roving performers, and live music. Scheduled performers include The Disco Ballz, playing a unique mix of classic disco hits with pop, rock and soul music; Seattle based and locally well-known Darci Carlson; and local casino band, playing top 40 hits, Harmonious Funk.

A salute to the nation ceremony begins at 8:30 p.m. in Cowan Stadium followed by a performance by America’s I Corps Band beginning at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin around 10 p.m., or as soon as it’s completely dark.

To see a complete list of scheduled events and additional information visit www.JBLMFreedomFest.com.

Installation access instructions:

Participants who do not have a vehicle registered for base access should take I-5 to exit 119, and enter at the DuPont Gate (military ID card holders with installation access privileges may enter at other gates. Parking is first-come first-served, and carpooling is encouraged when possible).

All visitors to the installation are subject to search, as are vehicles, purses, backpacks, and other hand-carried items entering the base. Weapons, glass bottles, fireworks of all kinds, and pets will not be permitted on the festival grounds (medical alert and medical assistance animals are permitted). Marijuana is illegal on JBLM.

Drivers should bring a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance. Passengers age 16 and older must bring a state or federal government issued photo ID to be admitted to the installation.

Security staff will direct visiting vehicles to a satellite parking area, where shuttle buses will provide transportation to the stadium.