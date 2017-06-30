Celebration of Life for Earl & Jean Gordon

Submitted by Gordon Family
There will be a memorial for Earl & Jean Gordon, long time Anderson Island residents. We lost Earl 1/1/17 at 94 years and Jean 3/20/17 at 93 years. Bring your memories to share with family and friends.
When: July 8th 3-5pm
Where: Anderson Island Historical Society Archival Building
Remember it’s summer time so get to the ferry early and carpool if possible.
Comments
Donna and John Mollan says
What an outstanding couple. We always enjoyed visiting with them on the island when we lived there and know how much they will both be missed.