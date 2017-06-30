The Suburban Times

Celebration of Life for Earl & Jean Gordon

Submitted by Gordon Family

There will be a memorial for Earl & Jean Gordon, long time Anderson Island residents. We lost Earl 1/1/17 at 94 years and Jean 3/20/17 at 93 years. Bring your memories to share with family and friends.

When: July 8th 3-5pm

Where: Anderson Island Historical Society Archival Building

Remember it’s summer time so get to the ferry early and carpool if possible.

Comments

  1. What an outstanding couple. We always enjoyed visiting with them on the island when we lived there and know how much they will both be missed.

