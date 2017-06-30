Celebration of Life for Earl & Jean Gordon

Submitted by Gordon Family

There will be a memorial for Earl & Jean Gordon, long time Anderson Island residents. We lost Earl 1/1/17 at 94 years and Jean 3/20/17 at 93 years. Bring your memories to share with family and friends.

When: July 8th 3-5pm

Where: Anderson Island Historical Society Archival Building

Remember it’s summer time so get to the ferry early and carpool if possible.