Springbrook Connections will be holding a community yard sale on July 1, 2017 from 9am-3pm at Centerforce 5204 Solberg Dr SW Lakewood, WA 98499. This yard sale will help us fund our 3rd Annual End Of Summer Campout. This event is an event held for the children of Springbrook on August 26,2017. Come out and help us support our community.