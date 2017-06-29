Riley is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Riley is a playful puppy who had a bit of a ruff start. The one-year-old stray came to us with entropion in both of his eyes. This is where the eyelids roll inwards, causing great irritation to the eye. Our vet team rose to the occasion, performing surgery to ease the little guy’s discomfort.

Look beyond the cone, and you’re sure to fall hard and fast for this wiggle butt. Riley’s fortunate forever family will need to have the Pit Bull’s sutures removed and eyes regularly checked by a veterinarian. But trust us, he’s well worth it. #A518179. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.