LAKEWOOD – Repurposewear will host an inside and outside parking lot sale July 1-3, 2017. Men’s and Women’s clothing in 50% off and all accessories are buy one, get a second for 50% off. Store hours are 11-ish am to 7-ish pm Tuesday-Saturday. Repurposewear is located at 8233 Steilacoom Blvd SW.