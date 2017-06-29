Lakewold Gardens is Hiring!

Submitted by Lakewold Gardens

Don’t miss this opportunity to work at Lakewood’s hidden gem! Lakewold Gardens’ is currently looking to expand their staff. We have two positions and are looking for enthusiastic, motivated individuals to start immediately. If you enjoy working independently as part of a small team, then a position at our historic garden estate may be right for you.

Membership Coordinator: Part time position. Primary responsibilities will be engaging the community to encourage membership sales and group tours. Previous sales or marketing experience preferred. Strong communication skills and ability to speak in front of groups required. Will require local travel and use of personal vehicle for work. If interested, please e-mail resume and cover letter explaining why you think you would be a good fit to cwells@lakewoldgardens.org.

Maintenance and Groundskeeper: Full time position. Primary responsibilities will include mowing and maintenance of lawns, cleaning and care of garden beds and minor repairs of facility. This is very physical work that requires you be in the elements (rain and shine) for 40 hours a week. If interested, please e-mail resume and cover letter detailing your experience to eadams@lakewoldgardens.org.

For more information on either of these positions, please visit www.lakewoldgardens.org/employment.html