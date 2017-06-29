Korsmo Construction Hires New Employees

Tacoma, WA – Korsmo Construction is experiencing an uptick in new construction and renovation projects this summer. To keep up with increasing demand and continue to provide the level of attention to detail, quality and hands-on experience needed for projects, Korsmo has added a few new employees.

Karin Hill recently joined Korsmo as the new office manager. She manages project coordinators and the receptionist, works with bid/bond documents, creates new training materials and process manuals, and manages portions of the IT responsibilities.

Eric Guizzetti is Korsmo’s virtual design and construction manager. He is responsible for researching innovative ways to utilize VDC/BIM data to create unique project experiences both internally and externally. Eric facilitates the use of model processes to support construction planning, logistics, estimating, commissioning and coordination.

Kim Kolzow joined the marketing department as a marketing coordinator. She graduated from Oregon State University with a BS degree in Journalism and has over 20 years of experience in the marketing industry. She coordinates and writes RFP’s, creates marketing materials, updates the company website and social media.

Bryan Ryerse joined Korsmo as a project manager. He graduated from Eastern Washington University with an MS in Communications. He has over 10 years of previous work experience in the construction industry. As a project manager, he is responsible for project buyouts, budget maintenance and the overall delivery of the construction project.

Korsmo added two project engineers: Lee Hoffman and Joe Shoemaker. They work with RFI’s, submittals, communicate with our subcontractors, and assist the project managers and superintendents in maintaining productive and safe work sites.

Hoffman has over 10 years of field experience as a project manager for various trades on the subcontractor level. He is currently working on the Olympic High School renovation and addition in Bremerton, WA. The project is estimated to be completed fall 2018.

Shoemaker graduated from Washington State University with a BS in Civil Engineering a minor in Construction Management. He is currently working on a project for Telecare Mental Health Services.

Korsmo Construction is a general building contracting company based in Tacoma, WA that has served the Pacific Northwest since 1948. Behind every new project we build, there is nearly 70 years of knowledge, experience and satisfied clients. Korsmo Construction has evolved with our clients, growing and changing to meet their needs. For more information, visit www.korsmo.com.