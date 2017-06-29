Florio named Tacoma Freedom Fair & Air Show Grand Marshall

The Tacoma Events Commission is proud to announce the selection of the Grand Marshall for the 2017 Freedom Fair and Air Show as Jim Florio, the Senior Vice President of Click Wholesale Distributing.

Click Wholesale Distributing, who specializes in the distribution of craft beers and specialty beverages, inked a deal with the Tacoma Events Commission earlier this year to sponsor the Tacoma Freedom Fair and Air Show. The recent partnership strategically fits with the new layout of the event that encompasses the full two-mile stretch of Ruston Way.

“We are so pleased that Jim Florio has accepted our invitation to be the Grand Marshall of the 2017 Freedom Fair and Air Show” said Tacoma Events Commission President, Lori Linenko. “Jim has been very supportive of our efforts and has committed hours of his personal time to ensure that the residents of Tacoma have the opportunity to enjoy a terrific Fourth of July event”.

Click Distributing, founded in 2002, is one of only eight companies to be named five times to Washington’s Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Click also received multiple industry award including the National Craft Beer Distributor of the Year. The company was recently acquired by Craig Stein Beverage and the Odom Corporation creating NW Beverages, LLC., a joint venture with the common goal of becoming the leading distributor in the region providing top of the line products as well as a full-service marketing, sales and delivery solutions.

“Click Wholesale is proud to be a part of the 2017 Freedom Fair and Airshow. We have been distributing product in Tacoma for 15 years and have watched the community continue to grow in so many positive ways. It’s obvious that Tacoma city leaders are working well with the community to build for the future,” said Jim Florio, Senior Vice President of Click. “Since Click opened its doors, we have witnessed the addition of first-class venues such as the Museum of Glass along with the LeMay Car Museum. The revitalization of the downtown area coupled with improvements along the waterfront have transformed Tacoma into a model city that is a testament to the American spirit. It has been our pleasure to work with many businesses in such a vibrant community.”

Plans for the partnership include the addition of two new Refreshment Zones that will include specialty craft beers themed to fit the Fourth of July festivities. The first of the two Refreshment Zones will be located in the Silver Cloud Inn parking lot and will be paired with a DJ set to spin the latest in multiple music genres. The second Refreshment Zone will be in the Coastal Law offices parking lot on the south end of Ruston Way near the Camp Patriot stage. On the menu will also be local wines and ciders for the winery enthusiast.