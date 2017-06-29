‘Bonsai Kaihara’ to display at 2017 Asian Film Fest

The 5th Annual Asian Film Fest is delighted to announce Lakewood’s “Bonsai Kaihara” will be hosting a special exhibit in conjunction with this year’s film fest. “Bonsai Kaihara” is owned and operated by Hank and Thelma Kaihara who have been married for over 60 years.

Their award winning Bonsai trees have been displayed at colleges and festivals throughout the state. Hank is a retired Army officer and Vietnam veteran. He is also a veteran of the World War II Tule Lake Relocation Camp where his Japanese American parents were placed when he was only 8 years old.

He vividly remembers getting paid $1.00 a day to pick flowers and vegetables with his grandmother while they were at the camp. But Hank is not one to dwell on negatives. He said his Tule Lake experience taught him perseverance, strong work ethic and a desire to succeed.

Hank’s wife Thelma says she is the one working behind the scenes potting, pruning and transforming the beautiful trees into living sculptures. As they have hundreds of trees in a wide range of styles, Thelma says the job keeps her “busy year-around”.

Hank and Thelma invite everyone to stop and say “hello” when visiting this year’s Asian Film Festival at Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom campus this coming Aug 11, 12 and 13. Complete event details are available at 253-861-1366.