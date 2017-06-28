State Board set to authorize tuition, budget allocations

The State Board for Community and Technical Colleges will convene its regular business meeting June 29 at 8:30 a.m. to take action on 2017-18 tuition rates and funding allocations to the state’s community and technical colleges. While the Legislature has not yet passed operating or capital budgets for the 2017-19 biennium, the State Board could authorize its executive director to finalize those decisions once budgets are enacted.

Also on the agenda is authorizing $9.8 million in federal funding to Basic Education for Adults providers — including community and technical colleges and non-profit organizations — and allocating $43.1 million state and federal contracted training funds to colleges for workforce education programs.

The board will hold a study session today at 1 p.m. Members will have an opportunity to discuss operating and capital budget allocation proposals and an update on a review of student achievement-based funding.

The meetings will take place at the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges office, Cascade conference room, 1300 Quince Street SE in Olympia. The State Board’s agenda and background materials are posted at the State Board’s website.

Both meetings are open to the public.