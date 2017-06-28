Snipe from the sidelines or… Advise Your City

Submitted by Chas. Ames

Lakewood City Council has a noteworthy arrangement in terms of its public outreach.

The City has nearly a dozen Advisory Boards. On alternating Mondays the Council often meets with those Boards in a Joint Study session.

At a recent Joint Study session, the Council met with members of the Public Safety Advisory Committee; James Hairston, Maria Villalpando Ramos, Alan Hart, and myself as Chair.

We reviewed the year of action, in our case, to see what safety concerns and recommendations pass from the Council to the PSAC and PSAC to the Council. Taskings that the Council requested were:

I-5 Crime Corridor

July 4th fireworks reporting

Disaster Preparedness Awareness / MyLakewood311

4th Degree Assault monitoring

Perception; safety, etc.

The Boards are comprised of qualified and interested citizens that (hopefully) have experience in a given subject. These meetings are open to the public and, like City Council meetings, allow up to three minutes of public comment.

To learn more about Lakewood’s Advisory Boards, Commissions, and Committees; www.cityoflakewood.us/city-council/advisory-boards

These can also be found on the City’s website on the ‘Engage’ menu.