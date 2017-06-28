Rotary Club of Clover Park installs a new President

Submitted by Bob Lawrence

Lakewood’s Rotary Club of Clover Park leadership transitioned from President James Hairston to President elect Bryan Christensen on June 21, 2017 at its installation banquet held in Tacoma Country Club.

Rotary year and installed officers for the new Rotary year of July 2017 to June 2018: President Bryan Christensen, President Elect Heidi Wachter, Vice President Ellie Carr, Secretary Karen Fengler Nichols, and Treasurer Judi Maier.

President James Hairston highlighted another dynamic Clover Park Year Youth outreach in our community

o Tyee Park Elementary

o Boys and Girls Club

o Holiday Food Baskets

o Christmas Shopping and gift wrapping, and partnering with WPFD to deliver some of the gifts

o Literacy events at Tyee Park Elementary

o Springbrook Park Summer Program

o Lakewood Play House Summer Program

o Build a Bike

o CPHS DECA

o First Tee,

For the community

o Partners for Parks

o ArtsFest

International

o Global Hearing

o Guatemala Stoves

o Shelter Box – Relief supplies

President Bryan Christenson emphasized “Making a Difference,” the theme for Rotary International’s coming year 2017-18. By following this simple theme, the Clover Park Rotary Club will continue to provide a hand up in our community through youth focused projects that are measurable, sustainable, and impactful with emphasis on literacy, nutrition, and safety. As well as supporting community and international projects. On another important subject, Rotary could potentially reach the final milestone of eradication of polio in every country this year. This year’s Rotary theme again is ‘Making a Difference’ as we all come together for one, overriding goal: SERVICE!!

Interested, please join at our weekly Wednesday noon meeting/lunch at Carr’s Restaurant at 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, in Lakewood and/or visit our website www.cloverparkrotary.org or on Facebook-Clover Park Rotary