Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Vacancies

The Lakewood City Council is currently seeking volunteers to fill two (2) vacancies on the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board (click here for Notice of Vacancies).

Your assistance is being requested in identifying and reaching out to individuals in your neighborhood associations, civic groups, and community organizations who would be best suited to fill this volunteer position. The roles and responsibilities, meeting schedule, and terms of the vacant positions are described in the Notice of Vacancies.

The Board meets on the fourth Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA.

Interested applicants can submit an application form found here or at www.cityoflakewood.us/city-council/advisory-boards or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 253-983-7701,or emailing.

Applications will be accepted through Monday, August 14, 2017.

