Local Financial Advisor leads grassroots effort on Capitol Hill

Christopher V Kimball, President and CEO of CK Financial Services, recently helped lead a grassroots effort on Capitol Hill with the goal of preserving Americans’ access to affordable, objective financial advice and protecting investors. Kimball met with members of Congress and their staffs as part of the Financial Services Institute (FSI) team on June 7.

“Speaking directly to a member of Congress and letting them know what hard-working Americans are going through every day is invaluable,” said Kimball.“This was an incredible opportunity for us to educate them on what Americans need in terms of financial advice now and in the future and how what legislators and regulators are doing affects their lives.”

As part of the FSI grassroots team, Kimball spoke to the members of Congress about these critical issues:The Financial CHOICE Act which incorporates several important regulatory relief measures to preserve access to and choice among financial advisors, products and services while reducing the impact of regulation on advisors’ ability to serve their clients, preserving the independent contractor status of independent financial advisors and preserving tax incentives for retirement savers.

The independent financial advisor members of FSI serve more than 15 million American households. Members of Congress with whom FSI members met serve on House and Senate committees important to the investment community including the Senate Banking Committee, Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, House Financial Services Committee and House Education and Workforce Committee.

“We are very pleased to have Christopher Kimball as an engaged member working on behalf of their clients,” said FSI President & CEO Dale Brown. “Conscientious members like Chris help bring real-life experience to our advocacy efforts. We plan to work closely with him as we advocate for independent financial advisors and the hard-working clients they serve.”

Kimball’s practice offers fee-based financial planning and investment management. He has been an independent advisor for 24 years and is affiliated with Money Concepts Capital Corp. Kimball is also active in The Rotary Club of Lakewood, Panteras Northwest, The Seattle area Mini owners association, and Lake City Community Church.

More information on Kimball’s practice can be found at www.chrisvkimball.com.