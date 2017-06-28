Lakewood First Lions Member Earns Highest International Recognition

Lakewood First Lions Club of Lakewood, Washington gained another Hall of Famer in its ranks as member Eric Warn was presented with the recognition most coveted by Lions around the world, the Melvin Jones Fellow for “Dedicated Humanitarian Service.”

A Lions member since 1968 in the Moscow, Idaho club, Warn has served about 15 years in Lakewood First. He became a Lions member because he was attracted to the idea of serving people, which Lions Clubs International organization promotes in its motto, “We Serve.” Serving his club and community has become his mantra. He has recently concluded his third non-consecutive term as club president, and has recently chaired the Annual Crab Feed Committee. The Crab Feed has become the primary fundraising tool of the club.

The Portland, Oregon native performs a service to the public in his professional life as well. He has been an ordained minister for nine years, specializing in weddings from Seattle to Olympia. In 2010 he was voted one of the top two officiates in Washington in the King5 Magazine program. Continuing to this day, Warn has presided in over 300 weddings. His website is ericwarn.com.

Lakewood First Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday each month. Club membership is open to the public, and the public is invited to attend its meetings at The Ram Restaurant in Lakewood. More information is available at www.livelikealion.org.