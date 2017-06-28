Freedom Fair ‘Clicks’ with Craft Breweries and Specialty Beverages

Amazing fireworks and incredible airplane demonstrations won’t be the only thing that Tacoma residents have to look forward to at the July 4th, Freedom Fair and Air Show. A complete new array of corporate partners have joined forces in an effort to reach new heights and leading the way is Click Wholesale Distributing who specializes in the distribution of local and regional craft beers and specialty beverages.

Craft beer enthusiast will have an extra special treat this year with offerings from the Click portfolio of brands that align well with the July 4th Tacoma festival. Try stopping by one of the new refreshment zones at the Silver Cloud Inn or in the Coastline Law firm on the south end. Tryout brews from the Pacific Brewing and Malting Company. One of the featured beers will be the Potomac Citra Pale Ale, so, sip away while listening to DJs and live music. Here’s a company that was formed in Tacoma in 1897 but was cut short by state-wide Prohibition in 1916. Now, nearly 100 years later, Pacific Brewing & Malting Co. is back in downtown Tacoma and is setting their sights on being one of the premier craft breweries in the Northwest.

If you’re up for the air show, then you’ll surely enjoy the offerings of Wingman Brewery. Now these brew-masters are guys that say they’d be glad to go from cradle to grave in Tacoma. So much so, that the founder attended Pacific Lutheran University and now donates a portion of all proceeds to Tacoma based charities.

Now if we want to talk about what independence truly means we can’t forget Scuttlebutt Brewery. This idea stemmed from a home brew kit where the Mrs., “Scuttle”, needed to regain access to her kitchen from her beer brewing hubby. Now 20 years later, we have 20 styles of lagers and ales that are still brewed as a family business and enjoyed by many throughout the Northwest.

If you’re a true organic eating Washingtonian, you’ll surely feel good selecting beers from Uintah Brewing, a company that’s 100% solar powered. If beers not your thing, how about trying out cider that originated from a 100-year old family orchard located right here in Washington? That’s what you can expect from Tieton Cider Works. And, how can we forget wines? Well, we haven’t. Right along with the red, white and blue, Ryan Patrick Wines brings us Redhead Red straight from the Columbia Valley. If you want to let your hair down, you can always go for the Naked Chardonnay instead. Either way, don’t miss these selections, wine lovers.