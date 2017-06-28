Fourth of July weekend brings ferry schedule changes, start to two-boat service

Pierce County Ferry riders should be aware of several schedule changes during the Fourth of July weekend.

Additional runs offered

Pierce County will offer additional runs over the weekend to accommodate holiday travelers.

On July 3 and 4, a run departing Steilacoom at 10 p.m. will be offered.

Pierce County will operate two ferries on June 30 and July 5. One ferry will handle normally-scheduled runs.

On June 30, the system’s second ferry will depart Steilacoom at 12:30 p.m., 1:50 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 4:50 p.m. and 6 p.m.

On July 5, the second ferry will depart Steilacoom at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:50 p.m., and 2:50 p.m.

Ferry riders can view the ferry schedule at www.piercecountywa.org/ferry.

Fireworks prohibited on the ferry

Fireworks are prohibited on the ferry. Only non-aerial, non-explosive fireworks – such as sparklers – in their original packaging may be transported aboard the ferry. Fireworks of any type may not be ignited on the ferry.

Start of summer two-boat service

The Pierce County Ferry will offer additional weekend runs this summer to minimize delays during peak travel times.

Summer two-boat service will be offered on Fridays and Sundays from June 30 to Sept. 1. One boat will handle normally scheduled runs. The system’s second ferry will depart Steilacoom at 12:30 p.m., 1:50 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 4:50 p.m. and 6 p.m. These runs may be adjusted slightly on holiday weekends.

The two-boat service was recommended in Pierce County’s Waterborne Transportation Study to enhance the economic vitality and livability of Anderson and Ketron islands. The service was operated as a pilot program in 2016.

The Pierce County Ferry provides service between Steilacoom, Anderson Island and Ketron Island. Learn more at www.piercecountywa.org/ferry.