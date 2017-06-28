The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Steilacoom June 29 board meeting agenda posted



The Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors will hold Regular Meeting at Pioneer Middle School (1750 Bob’s Hollow Lane, DuPont) on Thursday, June 29 at 7 pm. Access the agenda packet at the school district’s website.

