Summer Student Program at History Museum

TACOMA, WA – For the first time, the Washington State Historical Society will offer a Summer Youth Docent Program for students entering grades 8-11 in fall 2017. Participants will enjoy the opportunity to explore the Washington State History Museum, learn how exhibits are crafted, fulfill community service hours, and gain valuable job skills. The Youth Docent Program will run from July 17 – August 22, 2017 and the deadline for applying is July 5.

Youth Docents will welcome History Museum visitors and introduce them to summer exhibitions including Gridiron Glory: The Best of Pro Football Hall of Fameand IN THE SPIRIT: Contemporary Native Arts.

Youth docents will work in groups of two or more and receive direct mentoring from experienced museum professionals to help strengthen research and teamwork skills. This program will give students a minimum of 26 hours of volunteer service and potential academic credit (to be agreed upon beforehand on an individual basis; students are responsible for coordinating paperwork and approvals with their schools). Washington State Historical Society’s goal is to get kids involved and interested in our state’s history by creating a positive experience that inspire them into the future.

In order to participate, students must fill out an application, have written permission from their parent or guardian, pass a background check, and pay a $20.00 supply fee (fee waivers are available on an individual basis). Upon successful graduation from the program, students will be eligible to apply for regular volunteering opportunities for the Washington State Historical Society.

Additional information is available at www.washingtonhistory.org/support/volunteer/, or by contacting Susan Hesselgrave at 253-798-5874.