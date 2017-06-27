Pierce County and Chambers Bay Development ink MOU

The proposed resort at Chambers Bay Regional Park is one step closer to reality. With the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Pierce County and Chambers Bay Development, LLC have agreed to the next phase in the effort to bring a hotel, clubhouse, spa, restaurant and other facilities to the home of the 2015 U.S. Open Championship.

“I’m pleased to see us reach this important milestone,” said Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive. “The MOU gives us the opportunity to collaborate on a plan to bring great hospitality and golf amenities to Chambers Bay while also enhancing this beautiful setting for everyone to enjoy.”

The MOU lays out the information and process needed to create a ground lease and development agreement (GLA), which would outline lease rates and terms, project scope, financing, insurance and other development details.

“We are excited to take the next step in making Chambers Bay Resort a reality. As long-time members of the Pierce County community, we feel a deep sense of obligation for this development to work for the community and the golfers,” said Dan Absher, principal, Chambers Bay Development.

The principals of Chambers Bay Development, LLC are Dan Putnam, Greg Helle, Tom Absher, and Dan Absher. The Chambers Bay Development team includes KemperSports, the manager/operator of the Chambers Bay Golf Course, and a number of prominent local businesses, including: Absher Construction Company, Tom Douglas Restaurants, Columbia Hospitality, and GGLO Design.

The proposal from Chambers Bay Development includes a boutique hotel, golf villas, clubhouse, meeting and event space, a spa, a 200-seat Tom Douglas restaurant and bar, a public plaza and enhanced trails.

No Pierce County funds will be used to design, build or operate the resort. The County will realize income from leasing the property to the developers and both the County and the City of University Place will receive income from taxes.