Pierce College Athletics to host Summer Camps

Submitted by Jeff Baha

Pierce College Raider Athletics is hosting its 2017 Summer Camps at the Fort Steilacoom campus in Lakewood, WA. The campus is located at 9401 Farwest Drive S.W. in Lakewood, WA. The camps are held in the Health Education Center Gym.

The first camp is a Volleyball Camp for students at the high school level. The 2017 Advanced Volleyball Camp is held starting on Monday, July 10 to Thursday, July 13th.

The camp is from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It is for players aged 14-18. The cost is $150.00. The camp is looking to prepare students for the high school season in the fall.

On Sunday, July 9th, the 2017 Volleyball Youth Clinic will be offered from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.. This is for players aged 8-13 looking to learn the game of Volleyball. The cost is $40.00.

The final camps is the 2017 Coed Youth Basketball Camp. The camp is held from Monday, July 17 to Wednesday, July 9th. The camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Campers should be between 8-14 years old. Cost is $75.00. This is a great opportunity to learn more about key skills in basketball.

Come join the Raiders this summer by signing up at www.pierceraider.com. Please call Laina at 253.964.6613 for more information.