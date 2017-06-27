On the move: I-5 lanes in Tacoma shift soon

TACOMA – Contractor crews building high occupancy vehicle lanes in Tacoma are getting ready to enter a new phase of construction that will move traffic in all lanes of Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome into new configurations.

Shortly after the July 4 holiday, northbound I-5 drivers will be relocated onto newly-built northbound I-5 lanes over I-705. Once that traffic shift is completed, crews will reconfigure southbound I-5 lanes into two distinct roadways, separated by barrier.

In the temporary southbound alignment, the two lanes to the right of the barrier will provide access to exits that serve State Route 7, I-705, SR 16 and 38th Street. The three lanes to the left of the barrier will serve travelers heading toward Lakewood, Olympia and beyond. Drivers should plan for this temporary alignment to start the week of July 10.

WSDOT created a video describing the new lane configuration to help drivers plan ahead.

“The new temporary lane configuration may take some time for drivers to get used to,” said WSDOT project manager Gaius Sanoy. “We appreciate drivers’ patience while we work toward finishing this project.”

The temporary southbound lane configuration creates a work zone allowing crews to advance work on the McKinley Street overpass and resurface the outside lanes of southbound I-5. It will be in place through the remainder of 2017.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.