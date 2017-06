Submitted by Mike Tarsia

For those of you have seen and enjoyed the Halloween and Christmas display at 7826 Agate Dr SW in the Oakbrook community of Lakewood, will not want to miss the first annual 4th of July display! There are lights, music, flags, and a slide show playing at dark, usually from 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 nightly. On the 4th it will go later! Hope you can come by and celebrate our country’s birthday!