Assistant Chief Hallie McCurdy was recently selected to serve a three-year term on the International Association of Fire Chief’s (IAFC) Emergency Management Committee. This committee is responsible for multiple tasks, such as developing and presenting educational programs to fire officers on emergency management topics and maintaining ongoing communications with national emergency management associations. Chief McCurdy oversees Emergency Management within West Pierce Fire & Rescue and has served on various Incident Management teams around the state during large-scale incidents.

“West Pierce is proud of Assistant Chief Hallie McCurdy’s appointment to this vital committee. Hallie will be a valuable committee member and her contributions will enhance emergency management education and interoperability issues at the state and national levels. Congratulations Hallie!” said Chief Jim Sharp.

The post West Pierce Assistant Chief to Serve Nationally appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.