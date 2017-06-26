St. Frances Cabrini received six full years of accreditation

Submitted by St. Frances School

St. Frances Cabrini school went through an intensive accreditation process that involved an in- depth study that spanned 18 months at which time they looked at several factors.

The factors included defining the schools purpose, organization for student learning to support high achievement of all students, instructional methodology to support high achievement of all students. The school was awarded highly effective in many areas especially in support for students’ spiritual, personal and academic growth.

The school received accolades for significant accomplishments which included dedicated Principal, faculty and staff. A strong committed sense of community from students and parents, increased after school extracurricular opportunities (sports, robotics, chess, art, Spanish, etc.) and the integration of technology into the teaching and learning process. The school is being accredited by WCEA.

The visiting committee noted that the Pastor, principal, faculty and parents have demonstrated through their findings of the self-study interviews, observations and evidence that they are united in their commitment to the continued improvement of student learning at SFC. The success of the accreditation goes to the wonderful faculty and staff of SFC.

The visiting team also noted that the principal Ms. Monica Des Jarlais is a collaborative and visionary leader who is responsible for many of the innovative programs especially the fact that 1st through 8th grade have their own Chrome books.