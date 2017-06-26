Repair work limits northbound I-5 access to Tillicum

LAKEWOOD – Drivers heading to Tillicum from northbound Interstate 5 at Berkeley Street (Exit 122) will need to plan an alternate route on Wednesday, June 28.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the left lane of the northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street. The closure is necessary so crews can safely install a repaired storm water pump.

Drivers will be able to turn right onto Jackson Avenue. However, drivers will not be able to turn left or continue forward onto northbound I-5.