Public invited to film showing and discussion that explores impact of Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter and Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources will be hosting a free showing of the film, “Iris”, on Wednesday, June 28, at the Grand Cinema, 606 Fawcett Avenue in Tacoma. The showing is free of charge, however reservations are required by calling 253-798-8787.

Few films capture the reality of Alzheimer’s like “Iris,” starring Judi Dench, Kate Winslet and Jim Broadbent. The love story traces the relationship of Irish Murdoch and John Bayley from their college student days, through a loving marriage, to the final days when Iris is overtaken by Alzheimer’s.

The screening event at will include informational resources and services for families on the journey with Alzheimer’s. Following the movie, a panel of providers in Pierce County will lead a short reflection and lead a discussion with participants.

Virtually every family in America has been touched by Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Alzheimer’s itself is the sixth leading cause of death in America – one in three older adults dying of the disease.

While research continues at a feverish pace, today there is still no cure for Alzheimer’s or dementia. There are several medications available to help ease symptoms. And caregivers have available to them numerous resources to help in their caregiving duties – support groups, educational opportunities, respite programs and more.

The Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter provides a 24/7 helpline, care consultation, education, advocacy, early stage programs, a virtual library and more. The organization was deeply involved with the creation of the Washington State’s Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias (2016).

For more information about the showing of “Iris,” call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at (253) 798-4600 or visit www.PierceADRC.org.