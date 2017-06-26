Curran Apple Orchard Announces 2017 Summer Concert Series

Submitted by CORE Volunteer Group

Join us for great music, food and fun during the 2017 Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concert Series! All concerts are FREE and take place on the following Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8pm. Bring blankets, picnics or enjoy food from Hometown Hotdogs! (Note: No alcohol allowed in City Parks).

July 6 – 56th Army Band Rainier Brass

Recognized internationally as one of the leading military bands in the world, this outstanding Brass Band will provide a great musical evening!

July 20 – Off the Hook

Off the Hook performs R&B, Funk, Soul and Jazz. Dance to the Sounds of Earth, Wind and Fire; James Brown, Motown and Kool and the Gang.

Aug 3 – Clave Gringa

Clave Gringa is a Seattle-based Latin Jazz ensemble guaranteed to make you move!

Aug 17 – U253

U253 is a premier U2 Tribute Band based out of University Place. This high energy musical performance by Eirik O’Neal, Tim Rades, Greg Jacob and Charlie Laur will perform songs made famous by one of the best bands in the world!

Thanks to the CORE and Umpqua Bank for sponsoring this year’s concert series. The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place. For more information, visit www.curranappleorchard.com or apples@curranappleorchard.com.

In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be relocated to the Curtis High School Cafeteria located at 8425 40th St. West, University Place.