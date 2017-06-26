Can you help move a wheelchair?

Submitted by J Hutchins

One of LASA’s volunteers is a wheel chair bound young man. Recent surgery on his elbow has made getting around even tougher than usual which is why when United Way told us that a community member wished to donate a power wheel chair we were quick to nominate Obe to be the recipient. Now there is only one problem. The wheel chair is over 300 pounds and located in N Tacoma.

LASA has a van but we don’t have a ramp which is needed to get the chair on the van. If you have a vehicle with a ramp and can pick up the chair you will be doing a lot to help this young man help himself.

LASA provides housing to families experiencing homelessness and we also have a Client Services Center that is dedicated to provide services to help families from becoming homeless. Call us if you would like to tour the facility or if you can help Obe get his new chair.

For more information call Janne Hutchins at 253 581-8689.