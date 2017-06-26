204 Army Band kicks off Summer Concert Series

The Steilacoom Summer Concert’s in the Park series will be held at Pioneer Park (1700 Commercial St) at 6:30 pm on Wednesdays.

June 28 – 204 Army Band (Vancouver)

July 5 – Joey Jewel & The Swinging Orchesta (Sinatra in the Sands)

July 12 – Michael Powers (Smooth Jazz)

July 19 – Incendio (World Guitar)

July 26 – Darren Motamedy (Smooth Jazz)

August 2 – Eugene Jones (Sings Ella Fitzgerald)

August 9 – Chris Anderson (The Old Soul Crooner, Jazz Standards & Motown to Pop)

August 16 – America’s Band (Army)

August 23 – Wally & The Beaves (Golden age of Rock & Roll)

August 30 – Danny Vernon (The Illusion of Elvis)

2017 Sponsors: The Town of Steilacoom and Sound View Senior Living.

The Steilacoom Community Center (2301Worthington St. Steilacoom) is the alternate weather site. No marijuana or alcoholic beverages are permitted in any Town of Steilacoom Parks. For more information call 581-1076.