Bates: Auto paint and coating company NitroHeat holds live demonstration

NitroHeat and Bates’ Auto Body and Refinishing Program invite you to a FREE live demonstration to experience the benefits of painting cars with heated nitrogen on Wednesday, June 28, 5:30-9 p.m. at South Campus’ Auto Body Shop.

Special guest star Ryan Evans from Counting Cars on the History Channel will be on hand. Food and drinks will be provided.

Location: Bates Technical College South Campus auto body shop, Building C, north end of campus, 2201 S 78th Street, Tacoma, 98409

Please RSVP: www.nitroheat.com/rsvp , 206-453-8824, or 503-501-9106.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.