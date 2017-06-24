Town of Steilacoom Administrator report to council, June 23

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 18, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – July 10, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – July 26, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – July 6, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2017 Farmers’ Market season started this week and will continue every Wednesday from 3 PM to 7 PM in downtown.

Summer Concerts:

The 2017 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series starts on Wednesday, June 28th at 6:30 PM. The featured artist is the 204th Army Band. Concerts or conducted in Pioneer Park at 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom, Washington.

Parks and Recreation:

Please enjoy the Town’s park system but remember that animals must be on leash at all times; the owner is responsible for cleaning up after their pets;, and no camping, alcoholic beverages, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed at any time in any Steilacoom park.

Summer Youth Programs:

Steilacoom Summer Day Camp!

Grades K-6

Monday-Friday

6 AM – 6 PM

Located at Cherrydale Primary School

$170/week

Discounts

10% siblings

20% military

20% free/reduced lunch

35% TOS/SHS District employee discount

Spaces are limited. For details, call 253-581-1076

Pet Waste and Leash Law:

Please pick up after your pets and dispose of the waste appropriately. Additionally, all animals if not on your property must be on a leash or under physical control. Animals are not allowed on school property.

Fireworks:

Possession and/or use of fireworks is illegal within the Town limits subject to fines up to $250 and $500 respectively. Please be aware of the provisions and inform any family members, guests, or others of this regulation.

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Emphasis Patrols:

Public Safety officers and the Chief will be conducting emphasis patrols on arterials throughout Town for the next month. Additionally, stop sign and distracted driving (use of cell phones) will be receiving additional attention.

House Fire:

West Pierce Fire and Rescue and Public Safety officers responded to a house fire on Cambridge Drive Friday morning. No one was injured and the resident is working to secure the home and obtain temporary living accommodations.

Public Works:

General:

All of the crews and seasonal hires attended CPR training.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on vacuuming catch basins and vegetation control on rights-of-way.

Street Striping:

Pierce County under contract with the Town is scheduled to perform the annual street striping work next week. Please provide them plenty of space and try not to cross freshly painted striping.

1st Street Project Public Meeting:

A public meeting has been scheduled for July 13 from 6 PM to 7:30 PM at Town Hall to discuss the 1st Street project.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew energized the Natalie Lane loop wire; installed a permanent service in the 2400 block of Worthington Street; decommissioned 9 transformers; and preformed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed hydrant and lift-station maintenance; inspected a side-sewer installation on lot 2 of Saltars’ Point Estates; assisted the mechanic repairing the sewer jet; assisted the Street crew with catch basin cleaning:and performed other system maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew focused on mowing, preparing for and recovering from the Farmers’ Market; repairing sprinkler systems; installing additional engineered wood chips at the Sunnyside Beach play area; and performing other buildings and grounds maintenance.