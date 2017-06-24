Summer HOV construction brings lane, ramp closures

TACOMA – Summer travelers are advised to plan ahead and pay attention to temporary lane configurations on Interstate 5 in Tacoma. Contractor crews building HOV lanes have multiple overnight ramp and temporary lane closures scheduled for the last week of June. All closures will have signed detours in place.

Drivers can expect overnight single- and double-lane closures on both directions of I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road and the Tacoma Mall.

Overnight closure schedule:

Sunday, June 25 (early morning closure)

Southbound I-5 exits to westbound State Route 16 and 38th Street will close from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. for striping. Drivers will be detoured using South 56th Street and northbound I-5.

Monday, June 26

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 and I-705 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, June 27

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

I-705 and SR 7 ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

East 27th Street/Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 and I-705 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, June 28

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 and I-705 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day

The northbound I-5 collector/distributor, eastbound SR 16 and 38th Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

I-705 and SR 7 ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, June 29

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 and I-705 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day

I-705 and SR 7 ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to East 27th Street and East Bay Street will close from 11 pm to 5 a.m. the following day.

Friday, June 30

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. the following day.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.