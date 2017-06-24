PCTV: Chambers Bay and Regional Park celebrate 10th anniversary

Remembering the first 10 years of milestones for Pierce County’s Chambers Bay Golf Course and Regional Park. From the trails and open space, to Chambers Bay hosting multiple championships, a lot has happened in 10 years.
The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place
Remembering the first 10 years of milestones for Pierce County’s Chambers Bay Golf Course and Regional Park. From the trails and open space, to Chambers Bay hosting multiple championships, a lot has happened in 10 years.
Comments
Cynthia Endicott says
I love this beautiful public park. Walked it daily before it was “discovered”. So nice to have urban trails and beach access. Lots of space for families to play. As the Pierce County population continues to grow we will need more, not less, recreational areas. This is a treasure.