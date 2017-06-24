The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Click

PCTV: Chambers Bay and Regional Park celebrate 10th anniversary

By 1 Comment

Remembering the first 10 years of milestones for Pierce County’s Chambers Bay Golf Course and Regional Park. From the trails and open space, to Chambers Bay hosting multiple championships, a lot has happened in 10 years.

Saint Frances Cabrini

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments

  1. I love this beautiful public park. Walked it daily before it was “discovered”. So nice to have urban trails and beach access. Lots of space for families to play. As the Pierce County population continues to grow we will need more, not less, recreational areas. This is a treasure.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *