PCTV: Chambers Bay and Regional Park celebrate 10th anniversary

Remembering the first 10 years of milestones for Pierce County’s Chambers Bay Golf Course and Regional Park. From the trails and open space, to Chambers Bay hosting multiple championships, a lot has happened in 10 years.

