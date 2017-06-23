Hot Cars and Precious Passengers are a Deadly Combination

Submitted by Brad Hilliard

When the summer heat reaches 90 degrees it only takes ten minutes for the inside of your car to reach 110. This is a deadly situation for anyone, especially small children and pets.

Here’s how to take extra precautions when the heat hits the Puget Sound this weekend:

Always check the back seat when you exit the car. Place your left shoe in the back seat as a reminder (you won’t get far from your car without it).

Always lock your car and be sure that children do not have access to the keys. It may be fun to play in the car but it must be off-limits in the heat.

Use drive-thru services when available. Limit the number of times you have to get out of the vehicle while running errands.

Call 9-1-1 if you see a child or pet in a car unattended.

“Don’t be fooled, the inside temperature of your car can soar, even with the windows cracked,” said Brad Hilliard, State Farm Spokesman. “We all lead busy lives and mistakes happen every day so please make a point to ensure that your precious passengers are not left behind.”

A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adults making them very vulnerable to heatstroke and pets can be just as susceptible. Be alert and make these tips a high priority during summer heat.