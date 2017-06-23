Council passes 2017 supplemental budget with emphasis on behavioral health

The Pierce County Council has authorized $2.3 million in funding to support the behavioral health needs of the County.

The $12.6 million 2017 supplemental budget focuses on four Council priorities: behavioral health, homelessness, public nuisance properties and economic development.

The behavioral health funding includes:

· $500,000 to contract with the local Behavioral Health Organization (BHO) to enhance existing mobile crisis outreach services.

· $100,000 to evaluate a potential Behavioral Health Diversion Center, which could be authorized in the 2018 budget.

· $1 million in a one-time appropriation to the Alliance for South Sound Health for the new behavioral health hospital currently under construction. The hospital will provide crisis stabilization, inpatient, outpatient and partial hospitalization for patients. County funds will be directed to the hospital construction and are contingent on a Memorandum of Agreement between Pierce County and the Alliance for South Sound Health.

· $500,000 for a Mobile Intervention Response Team pilot, including the purchase and operation of one van designed to bring services to residents.

· $100,000 for up to two Mental Health professionals to deliver co-responder services in conjunction with the Pierce County Sheriff.

The Council addressed the remaining 2017 priorities of homelessness, public nuisance and economic development through appropriations that include:

• $250,000 to the Betsy Ross Project for women veterans experiencing homelessness.

• $250,000 for the Arlington Drive Youth Facility for teens.

• $250,000 to support the existing Young Adult Overnight Shelter.

• Six additional positions in Planning and Public Works for plan review and permitting.

• Two additional positions in Planning and Public Works to focus on public nuisance properties.

• $110,290 to fund an additional position in Economic Development.

• Authorizing the hiring of three additional Sherriff’s Department Deputies.

“The real beneficiaries of this supplemental budget are the residents of Pierce County, “ said Doug Richardson, District 6 Representative and Chair of the County Council. “Early in 2017, the Council established four priorities: homelessness, behavioral health, economic development and public nuisance properties. This supplemental budget reflects those priorities and is a real win for the residents we serve. There is still much work to be done and we look forward to working with the Executive on the 2018 budget. This supplemental budget is an outstanding building block for that work.”

Other supplemental budget highlights include:

• $25,000 to support the development of a boat ramp to the Puyallup River for patrol and public access.

• $200,000 to purchase the Buckley Forest Preserve for Parks and Recreation.

• $25,000 to support the creation of an Agricultural Advisory Board.

• $50,000 for Corrections training.

The Pierce County Council voted unanimously to adopt the 2017 supplemental budget as amended. The new budget will take effect 10 calendar days after it is signed by Executive Bruce Dammeier.

For more information on the budget please visit piercecountywa.org/council.