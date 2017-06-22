Pierce County Summer Reading starts June 24

Join Pierce County residents of all ages and improve your reading skills, earn prizes, and have guaranteed fun this summer during Pierce County Library System’s Summer Reading, June 24 through Sept. 3 at all Pierce County Libraries.

Summer Reading is kicking off with a first-ever Read-a-Thon in 18 of the Library System’s full service libraries, Saturday, June 24, 1-3 p.m. During the Read-a-Thon, adults and children may read, enjoy a story time, act in a readers’ theater, and have fun with other activities in their library. For every hour read, readers earn a bookplate for a new book in their library.

Share your Summer Reading pictures during the Read-a-Thon; post your pictures to Pierce County Library’s Facebook page or to your Facebook and tag @PierceCoLibrary. Share your pictures on the Library’s Facebook page all summer long!

If you have fines from overdue books or materials you may read down those fines. For the first ten hours of reading, children and adults may get up to $5 off of their fines.

Pierce County Library’s Summer Reading offers free events for people of all ages to engage in building a better world in their community and beyond:

Children may have fun and learn with 500+ program choices—from dancing in a beehive and taking flight with parachutes, gliders, and stomp rockets to building like an engineer and meeting real zoo animals.

Teenagers may participate in the Teen Summer Challenge and earn badges and prizes.

Adults may hear from local authors, learn how to save and care for un-owned cats, find out how to power homes with solar energy, and grow edible yards.

For people in adult care facilities, who are homebound, in child care, or children in low-income neighborhoods, Pierce County Library also takes Summer Reading on the road with books, movies, and audiobooks, as well as programs and opportunities to earn prizes.

And for the first time, as part of Summer Reading, children up to age 18 may enjoy free lunches at the Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave S., Tacoma, 98444, Monday through Friday, June 26-Sept. 3.

Also, for the first time during Summer Reading, people who are economically vulnerable can get health care and food benefit information and direction. Sound Outreach will be at Parkland/Spanaway Library every Wednesday, during Summer Reading, from 1-3 p.m. and from 4-6 p.m.

We also encourage you to bring non-perishable food items to any Pierce County Library for Emergency Food Network to help hungry families in their communities.

Have fun with Summer Reading!