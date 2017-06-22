Nominate those who help employ people with disabilities

The Washington State Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment and the Washington State Business Leadership Network are now accepting award nominations for employers and individuals who make extra efforts to recruit, hire, advance and retain employees with disabilities.

The Governor’s Employer Awards program honors and celebrates the contributions Washington’s employers make to diversity and inclusion policies, which correlate with high performance and increased profits. The awards are also an important opportunity to spotlight the role people with disabilities play in workforce diversity.

“Washington’s most successful companies proudly make diversity a core value,” said Mandeep Kaundal, chairman of the Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment. “They know that diversity works; it works for workers, employers, opportunity and for innovation.”

The awards program honors employers in the public, private, and non-profit sectors and a youth employer who prepares youth for jobs.

Two individual awards also are presented for:

· A job coach or developer who has made significant achievements in the successful employment of workers with disabilities. (Coaches work with employees on the job and developers work with employers to create appropriate positions.)

· The Governor’s Trophy in Memory of Carolyn Blair Brown, honoring a person with a disability who has developed or influenced programs, services or legislation which have empowered individuals with disabilities in Washington state.

Find the application on GCDE’s website or Facebook page and submit by Aug. 31, 2017.

For more information, for help with the application or to request it in another format, contact Emily Heike at 360-902-9440 or by email.

The Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment advises the Governor, legislature and state agencies on policies that affect people with disabilities.