Nigel is Pet of the Week

Say hello to Featured Pet Nigel. Nigel is a handsome orange tabby who is seeking a home that can provide a calm, serene place for him to hang his hat. The mellow fellow is a social eater and enjoys dining in the company of others.

He’ll be so happy to have a mature individual, couple, or a family with older kids to call his own — the young man simply wants to be your one and only.

Nigel can be characterized as a shy lap cat. Once the two-year-old has gotten comfortable he’ll knead you, though, and he takes pleasure in the occasional treat and sisel scratching posts.

A slow and patient introduction would be best for Nigel as he adapts to his new environment. Meet him today at Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital in downtown Tacoma. Please call (253) 274-0225 or visit www.metvetpets.com to learn more. #A501694.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.