New Muse Theatre start summer with farcical comedy

“The Servant of Two Masters,” by Carlo Goldoni, was written in the 1750’s in the traditional Italian comedia dell’arte style.

This hilarious comical farce follows the adventures of Trufaldino, a servant, as he tries to fulfill the requests of two masters at the same time. Throw in a love story, some disguises, and a heaping handful of silliness and this is the perfect comic night at the theater.

This rollicking comedy is still as fresh and funny as it was more than 300 yeas ago and offers the audience a grand evening of fun and laughter.

The production is adapted and directed by New Muse’s Managing Artistic Director Niclas Olson and offers the talents of almost a dozen local performers.

Performance dates are June 23 through July 9 each Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2.

Tickets are $10 for students and $15 general admission; they may be purchased online at Brown Paper Tickets.

“The Servant of Two Masters” plays at The Dukesbay Theater, which is located at 508 S. Sixth Ave. #10 in downtown Tacoma, above the Grand Cinema Theater.